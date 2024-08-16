Another suspect held re mass killing in Clarendon

Law enforcers from the Area 3 Major Investigations Division (MID) have captured another suspect in relation to the mass killing at Cherry Tree Lane in Four Paths, Clarendon on Sunday, August 11.

He is Leighton White, otherwise called ‘Bonz’, of May Pen in the parish.

Reports are that White attended a police station in the parish reporting on condition of bail on a previous case of shooting, and was identified and held by the police.

Investigations continue into the tragic gun attack that resulted in the loss of eight lives and injury otherwise to nine persons when rifle-toting gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on persons at two social gatherings in close proximity to each other in the Cherry Tree Lane community.

The security forces have since been going all-out to bring those responsible to justice, and there are now six persons in custody, two guns have been recovered, and one prime suspect was fatally shot during a reported confrontation with the police.