Another teacher has died | Loop Jamaica

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Winston Smith has expressed concern about the surge in sudden deaths among teachers, the latest one being reported on Wednesday.

Jennifer Gidden, acting principal and vice-principal of Charlemont High School, passed away on Wednesday, bringing the number of educators who have died in the last eight days to six.

“I have been made aware, but I am not aware of the cause of death,” Smith told Loop News in the wake of her death.

The JTA President believes that high stress levels in the nation’s classrooms might be contributing to the deaths.

“The JTA is aware of the passing of a colleague from Charlemont High School this morning. This is now the sixth teacher in [eight] days. Whilst we are not sure of the cause of death, we are extremely concerned because all these teachers have died suddenly with what can be connected to stress or such activity,” Smith said.

He urged teachers to implement relaxation exercises to relieve stress and called for spiritual intervention on behalf of the nation’s teachers.

“The JTA would like to use this opportunity to remind our members to take good care of self by taking time out to relax and treat themselves in whichever way they can, to ensure that they release the stress occasioned by the job as well as financial burdens.

“We express condolences to both the biological as well as professional families of our deceased colleagues while we await the outcome of the autopsies to ascertain the cause of death,” Smith said. “We ask for the nation’s prayers for our teachers continually.”

The JTA president also asked the Ministry of Education to provide counselling for those at the impacted schools.

“We are asking for the Ministry of Education to provide grief counselling to the staff of the affected schools and remind each school that the JTA has counsellors available to them at a beck and call. They just need to make contact with their regional officer or the head office,” he said.

The five other teachers who have passed away recently are: Mathematics lecturer at Portmore Community College, Gregory Williams, who died on May 11; principal of Vere Technical High School, Antoinette Banton-Ellis, who died on May 12; Ann Marie Johnson Lindo, vice-principal of Duncans All-Age School in Trelawny who also died on May 12; Carlos Gordon, a grade six teacher of One Way Preparatory School in Kingston who passed on May 14; and Donnalee Wright, of Tarrant High School in St Andrew, who died Monday, May 16.