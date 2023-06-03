Another triple murder, this time in St James Loop Jamaica

The usually quiet farming community of Roehampton, St James was plunged into mourning after three of its male residents were gunned down in the community on Friday.

Their murders bring to six the number of people killed in the area since the start of the week.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Beenie’, shopkeeper Chevon Gordon, alias ‘Kong’, and 50-year-old Carlesley Morris, otherwise called ‘Shotta’.

Reports are that the men were at a shop in the community at about 10pm on Friday when they were attacked and shot several times.

The incident took place days after two other men were also shot dead in the same area.

The men killed on Wednesday were identified as 23-year-old Linston Anderson and 20-year-old Tavar Doman.

Reports are that they were at their home when gunmen forced their way into the house and shot them several times.