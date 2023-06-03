Another triple murder, this time in St James Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Another triple murder, this time in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t says squatters on NWC lands in Norbrook do so ‘at… own risk’

Most educators still passionate about teaching locally – Williams

Shericka Jackson clocks meet record 10.78 at Racers Grand Prix

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan dominates 100m hurdles at Racers Grand Prix

First Krispy Kreme customer to donate doughnuts to alma mater

Van Niekerk sets meet record in dominant victory at Racers Grand Prix

Another triple murder, this time in St James

Shiann Salmon reigns supreme in 400m hurdles at Racers Grand Prix

2 of Jamaica’s most wanted men killed in standoff with security forces

Cops warn people to avoid some areas of St James

Sunday Jun 04

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

13 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The usually quiet farming community of Roehampton, St James was plunged into mourning after three of its male residents were gunned down in the community on Friday.

Their murders bring to six the number of people killed in the area since the start of the week.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Beenie’, shopkeeper Chevon Gordon, alias ‘Kong’, and 50-year-old Carlesley Morris, otherwise called ‘Shotta’.

Reports are that the men were at a shop in the community at about 10pm on Friday when they were attacked and shot several times.

The incident took place days after two other men were also shot dead in the same area.

The men killed on Wednesday were identified as 23-year-old Linston Anderson and 20-year-old Tavar Doman.

Reports are that they were at their home when gunmen forced their way into the house and shot them several times.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Gov’t says squatters on NWC lands in Norbrook do so ‘at… own risk’

Jamaica News

Most educators still passionate about teaching locally – Williams

Sport

Shericka Jackson clocks meet record 10.78 at Racers Grand Prix

More From

Our Endz

86-y-o gets keys to new home through Boom with Love Initiative

Boom Energy Drink, in partnership with Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica, handed over the last of 10 new homes under its ‘Boom with Love’ initiative, to Monica Jackson from Treadways District, on May 29

Jamaica News

See also

Student pilot gone missing in the Corporate Area

Twenty-nine-year-old Javian Ferguson, student pilot of Lincoln Road, Kingston 16, has been missing since Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 193 centimetres (six

Sport

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan dominates 100m hurdles at Racers Grand Prix

Tyler Mason showcased a strong performance in the men’s 110m hurdles, clinching victory with a time of 13.14

Sport

Shericka Jackson clocks meet record 10.78 at Racers Grand Prix

In the men’s 100m event, Christian Coleman emerged as the victor

Jamaica News

‘Cho-Cho Delight’, goat-rearing project land schoolgirl top prize

Tears of joy concluded a three-year journey to victory for Natoya Williams, a grade 10 student at Lacovia High School in St Elizabeth.
Natoya walked away with the coveted $1-million prize along wit

Business

Prizes galore for first 100 customers at Krispy Kreme opening

The scene is set for what can truly be described as a bonanza of doughnuts when the flagship Krispy Kreme store opens to the public today, at 1 Waterloo Road in Kingston.
Famous and popular through

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols