Another vendor shot dead at Linstead Market Loop Jamaica

A gunman shot and killed a male vendor at the Linstead Market in St Catherine on Friday morning.

It is the second such murder of a vendor in the market within days.

The deceased has been identified as Carvett Chue, otherwise called ‘Kelo’, a 43-year-old of Fletcher’s Avenue, Linstead.

Police reports are that citizens heard loud explosions in the market and went to investigate, and discovered the now deceased at his stall suffering from gunshots wounds.

The police were then summoned.

Bystanders attempted to assist Chue, and placed him on a pushcart and transported him partway before the police arrived and completed the rest of the journey with the injured man to the Linstead Hospital.

Chue was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility.

The body had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the neck and the lower back.

On May 14, 55-year-old Marcia Smith, who operated a stall in the Linstead Market, was shot and killed there by a gunman.