Another youngster reportedly sets a positive example at school Loop Jamaica

Twenty-one-year-old Dontae Wilkinson of no fixed address, who frequents the parish of St Ann, has been charged with schoolhouse breaking and larceny following an incident at an educational institution in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Sunday, September 24.

Reports are that about 8:22 pm, a teenager who was at the school completing an assignment, heard sounds coming from a section of the building and went to investigate.

Wilkinson was reportedly seen running towards the concrete fence at the school.

He reportedly jumped over the fence and escaped in the area.

The police were summoned and checks were made, and it was discovered that entry had been gained to the building by removing wooden louvre blades from a window, and several items had been stolen.

Wilkinson was pointed out to the police on Saturday, September 30, and was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.