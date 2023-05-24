Anthony Cruz goes ‘Under the Cover’ with his latest album Loop Jamaica

Veteran reggae crooner Anthony Cruz has been busy lately, launching and promoting his latest album, ‘Under the Cover’, in Jamaica and in Fort Lauderdale and New York in the United States.

Starting out at Stone Love Headquarters in St Andrew recently, the artiste who is best and widely known for his monster lover’s rock hit, ‘Half-Way Tree’, was the centre of attention amid good vibes that included the likes of Wee Pow and Geefus from Stone Love, with hits after hits being spun at the event.

Born Rohan Smith, Cruz, who emerged from Mandeville, Manchester, is a nephew of the late musical gem, Garnett Silk, and said he lived in the same house and community with Silk as youngsters.

Hence, it is no surprise that with good music ‘in his blood’, Cruz had his first recording at age 16-17 years under the guidance of Willy Lindo, and has proverbially not looked back musically since then.

Speaking after the local launch of the album, Cruz said some hard work and strategic production around him got him going into the music business, and he has been moving forward ever since.

‘Under the Covers’, another of his standard lover’s rock compilations, includes some top classics from both Cruz and other top reggae artistes from back in the days, representing a mix of some old hits with new, seemingly hit-bound music.

The 11-track album notably involved numerous different producers who worked on different tracks, with extreme variety emerging in the overall output.

In reflecting on his career, Cruz said he has done some seven albums to date, with another three already completed and waiting on the wings to come in the near future. These include a tribute to foundation reggae artiste, Daddy U-Roy, with works from various top artistes being integrated with Cruz’s music.

“We are getting good vibes for ‘Under the Covers’ from across the world,” said Cruz, noting that he was starting the launch near Half-Way Tree, the ‘base’ of his biggest hit to date, which was produced by ‘Big A of Irie FM.

Anthony Cruz (left) alongside upcoming conscious artiste Phabian at the launch of Cruz’s latest album in St Andrew recently.

Cruz is also well known for other singles like ‘Mama Blessings’, one of the popular reggae songs in celebration of motherhood, that has long been played across the globe.

In noting that many talented artistes have fallen by the wayside through bad messaging in their music over the years, having overly and unwisely focussed too much on subject like crime, guns and crude sexual content, Cruz said he has long learnt that “you thrive by the quality you have produced”.

He said coming from the lineage of Garnett Silk, “I would be letting down myself and my family by delivering messages that are not conscious”.

Anthony Cruz (left) with other associates on the night of the album launch in St Andrew.

He also said it is good and fulfilling to be able to educate people through the music.

Formerly of Mandeville All-Age and Holmwood Technical High schools in Manchester, Cruz also attended Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, New York, where he said he happened to have been a classmate of topflight American rapper, 50 Cent, obviously before the latter made it big in music.

Cruz, who revealed another side of his interests, said he has taken on a role as an ambassador for climate change, having been introduced to the global cause by his uncle, Aaron Silk, and has found it “very enjoyable to be involved and learning so much about something that is so different from the music that has been the centerpiece of my life for a long time now.”

On the overall outlook for his latest artistic work, Cruz said: “We are looking for great things from this album. It’s one which, when you play it, you have to play it again, and that lends for much confidence and optimism.”

A number of colleagues and emerging artistes were out in support of Cruz, including upcoming artiste Phabian, who, like the man of the night, is also glued to the conscious and message-centred mould of reggae music.