Anthony Nunes’ Further And Beyond wins rich Jamaica Cup | Loop Jamaica

Linton Steadman closed Saturday’s programme with a double for Anthony Nunes, signing off the 10-race card with a thrilling victory astride 9-5 FURTHER AND BEYOND in the $6m Jamaica Cup over Jason DaCosta’s BILLY WHIZZ, handing the two-time defending champion trainer an approximate $1.2m lead over his rival.

DaCosta, who started the afternoon $85,000 ahead in stakes, looked set to establish what could have been an unassailable lead in the trainers’ stakes title when BILLY WHIZZ turned for home clear of KING ARTHUR, EROY and CALCULUS with 9-5 favourite FURTHER AND BEYOND seemingly out of contention.

The leading trainer had earlier won three races, MAKEUPARTIST destroying the field, including stablemate and favourite LURE OF LUCY, in the $1.6m Distaff, after posting a quick double, HEART OF A LION and ADORE BRILLIANCE, in the fifth and sixth events, respectively.

However, Steadman and Nunes teamed up for the late double, 3-5 favourite CURLIN’S AFFAIR lasting home from 6-1 United States-bred debutant, CLASSICAL ORB, in the ninth at a mile, before FURTHER AND BEYOND’s class act in the Jamaica Cup.

BILLY WHIZZ, the Jamaica Derby runner-up to CALCULUS, was making his way home under Dick Cardenas, whereas FURTHER AND BEYOND straightened fifth in the nine-and-a-half furlong event before charging past EROY and CALCULUS a half-furlong out.

Roused by Steadman, FURTHER AND BEYOND, took dead aim at BILLY WHIZZ, who he collared close home, winning by three-quarter length in 2:00.3, making amends for his last run in the Gold Cup, going down to CALCULUS after Christopher Mamdeen lost his stirrups early.

FURTHER AND BEYOND was Nunes’ third winner on the programme after opening the card with down-in-class LET HIM FLY on a $750,000 claim tag after the four-year-old colt’s convincing victory against non-winners of four races on October 30.

The afternoon’s third feature, the $2.5m Port Royal Sprint was Gary Subratie’s DUKE, beating Ian Parsard’s FATHER PATRICK and ROJORN DI PILOT after their stablemate, 1-2 favourite SHE’S A WONDER, broke slowly in the six-furlong event.

Racing continues on Monday with a nine-race card.