Antigua and Barbuda accept 2021 IMO Convention amendments

Antigua and Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates have become the latest IMO Member States to accept amendments to the Convention on the International Maritime Organization, which will expand the size of the Council, extend the term of its Members, and recognize three additional language texts as authentic versions of the Convention.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomed H.E. Ambassador Dwight Gardiner OBE, Permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda to IMO (photo) and H.E. Khalid Saud AlQasimi, Deputy Head of Mission of the United Arab Emirates (photo) at IMO HQ, London (14 March) to receive the instruments of acceptance.

The amendments have now been accepted by eleven States: Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Honduras, Malaysia, Malta, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

The amendments were adopted at the 32nd session of the IMO Assembly held in December 2021.

They require acceptance by two thirds of the IMO Membership (117 Member States based on the current number of 175 Member States) for entry into force.Source: IMO

