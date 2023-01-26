Antigua establishes Rapid Response Team to repair large potholes

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Minister also announced that a Rapid Response Team has been established for the purpose of ensuring that whenever large potholes appear in any street, the Team can be dispatched to make immediate repairs.

The Cabinet anticipates that from time-to-time, especially after heavy rainfalls, potholes will appear in streets that are travelled by motorists.

The Cabinet also decided to bring all quarry and road unit workers up-to-date with owed overtime payments.

The sum of money will be transferred from the Citizenship by Investment Programme to meet the outstanding obligations owed to quarry workers.

