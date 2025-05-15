Local News
Antigua: Man charged for allegedly stealing 37 TVs
08 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
A 35-year-old Villa resident has been charged in connection with a warehouse break-in that resulted in the theft of 37 flat-screen televisions and other electronics valued at over EC$48,000.
Jamie Tittle was arrested and charged by police following investigations into the theft at a Fort Road warehouse.
Authorities say he unlawfully entered the facility and stole thirty-seven 32-inch flat screen televisions and fourteen electrical fans, with the total value of stolen items reaching EC$48,345.
Tittle is expected to appear in court sometime this week.
Related News
15 May 2025
SKN introduces stiffer penalties to enhance prison security
23 May 2025
Freetown East-West Highway interchange a community investment
21 May 2025
Bahamas: Court jails stepfather for raping and impregnating daughter
17 May 2025