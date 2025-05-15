Crystal Palace make FA Cup history by stunning Man City 1-0 in the final TTPS reports 33 per cent drop in murders as violent crime falls in 2025 Man fatally stabbed by teen who was trying to defend his mother St James man gunned down at Cunupia business place Rowley slams PM’s ‘deadly force’ talk Poko Loko back afloat, now better equipped, says owner
Antigua: Man charged for allegedly stealing 37 TVs

08 June 2025
A 35-year-old Villa resident has been charged in connection with a warehouse break-in that resulted in the theft of 37 flat-screen televisions and other electronics valued at over EC$48,000.

Jamie Tittle was arrested and charged by police following investigations into the theft at a Fort Road warehouse. 

Authorities say he unlawfully entered the facility and stole thirty-seven 32-inch flat screen televisions and fourteen electrical fans, with the total value of stolen items reaching EC$48,345.

Tittle is expected to appear in court sometime this week.

