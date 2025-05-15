Antigua: Man charged for allegedly stealing 37 TVs

A 35-year-old Villa resident has been charged in connection with a warehouse break-in that resulted in the theft of 37 flat-screen televisions and other electronics valued at over EC$48,000.

Jamie Tittle was arrested and charged by police following investigations into the theft at a Fort Road warehouse.

Authorities say he unlawfully entered the facility and stole thirty-seven 32-inch flat screen televisions and fourteen electrical fans, with the total value of stolen items reaching EC$48,345.

Tittle is expected to appear in court sometime this week.