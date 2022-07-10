Antiguan cop to stand trial for allegedly strangling Jamaican woman | Loop Jamaica

Antiguan cop to stand trial for allegedly strangling Jamaican woman
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
File photo

A suspended police officer who allegedly killed a Jamaican woman after she rejected his advances, is to stand trial in Antigua and Barbuda in November of this year.

A report in the Antigua Observer newspaper said Kasroy Simon allegedly killed Nicoma McFarlane at her home in Freemans Village on February 7, 2019.

The lawman then arranged the scene to make it appear that the Jamaican woman had committed suicide.

However, weeks later, Simon was detained, and was subsequently charged after a post-mortem examination revealed that McFarlane had died as a result of strangulation and not suicide.

Simon is to stand trial before a judge and a nine-member jury beginning on November 21, 2022.

The report stated that Simon knew McFarlane before she came to Antigua in October 2018 to assist her mother who was preparing for a major surgery in February 2019.

The friendship between Simon and McFarlane deteriorated after she rejected his attempts to pursue a relationship with her. But the lawman reportedly refused to accept her rejection of his advances.

On February 7, 2019, at about 6:20 pm, McFarlane’s mother “returned home from work and found her daughter with her left wrist slit in two places,” the report said.

There was also a Clorox bottle on a table nearby the body, along with a razor.

McFarlane was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem report later revealed that she had been strangled.

