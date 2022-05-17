Antonio Brown Sends Nasty Message To Keyshia Cole: “We don’t want you Keyshia”

Antonio Brown had a nasty message for Keyshia Cole, who has been hinting that she and the American footballer might be dating.

There has been a nasty back and forth between the two since they were first seen in the studio, sparking speculations that they were making music together. However, Antonio Brown later appeared to hint that he smashed Cole as he shared what looked like a tramp stamp tattoo on her lower back with a caption.

“You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva’ #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin,” he captioned a video of Cole on her knees and dancing with the tattoo visible.

Keyshia Cole had called out Brown for sharing the video. “This the second time you posted this @AB but the captions changed. Don’t be mad at me no more babe, I said I apologize.”

It seems that something happened between the two as Keyshia first posted that she regretted sharing anything about AB.

“Yea I was big trippin.. smh I see it now,” she said on an Instagram Story on Tuesday morning.

“I have a 12-year-old. Like a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what… Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when u don’t deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa you. Guess that wasn’t mutual either,” she ended the post, which has since been deleted.

Keyshia Cole / Instagram

Brown later popped up with a message for Cole, telling her he didn’t want her.

“Keyshia Cole like you know like I’m a playa man, we don’t want you Keyshia, stay outta my sh*t you heard,” he said.

AB also addressed other people he accused of playing with him.

“And all you people who just be with the back and forth, I don’t go back I go forth, don’t play with me, play with your kids,” he said. “There’s been a lot of hate, a lot of distraction, you know on my name, they like to drag your name in the dirt when you on top of the clouds, you heard, but the dirt can’t reach my face when you this high up,” he said as he pointed out that he was in a skyscraper where he can’t be reached.

Brown’s tone towards Keyshia was much different days after photos of the two surfaced with them seemingly enjoying each other’s company. In one of the photos, Keyshia said, “Miss him! A Lot”.