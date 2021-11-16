Antonio enters Reggae Boyz lineup for World Cup qualifier against USA | Loop Jamaica

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has entered the Reggae Boyz lineup for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against the United States at the National Stadium in Kingston, starting at 5:00 pm.

The change was one of four made by coach Theodore Whitmore from Friday’s 1-1 draw at El Salvador. Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, entered in the second half on Friday and scored the Reggae Boyz goal.

Right back Javain Brown, central defender Liam Moore and midfielder Lamar Walker also entered the lineup.

Defenders Alvas Powell and Adrian Mariappa moved to the bench along with midfielder Tyreek Magee and forward Shamar Nicholson.

Holdovers included goalkeeper Andre Blake, central defender Damion Lowe, left back Kemar Lawrence, midfielders Je-Vaughn Watson and Damion Lowe, and wingers Bobby Decordova-Reid and Leon Bailey.

Meanwhile, defender Chris Richards and midfielder Gianluca Busio are in the USA lineup as the Americans started their second-youngest lineup ever in a World Cup qualifier.

Coach Gregg Berhalter made the minimum number of changes. The pair replaced defender Miles Robinson, suspended for a red card, and midfielder Weston McKennie, suspended for yellow card accumulation.

The lineup averaged 22 years, 341 days, behind only the 22 years, 61 days that started last month’s 2-1 win against Costa Rica.

Zack Steffen made his third straight start in goal, DeAndre Yedlin was at right back, Walker Zimmerman in central defense and Antonee Robinson at left back.

Tyler Adams was in defensive midfield, and Busio was joined by Yunus Musah in central midfield.

Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson were on the wings, and Ricardo Pepi headed the attack.

Christian Pulisic was dressed to enter as a sub, as he did Friday against Mexico when his go-ahead goal in the 74th minute propelled the USA to a 2-0 win and into first place in the North and Central American and Caribbean region at the halfway point. McKennie scored the second goal against El Tri.

Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender, was on the bench for a possible debut.

No. 3 goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not dress.

A defeat for Jamaica and a victory for fourth-place Panama would put the Reggae Boyz in a disastrous position.

The USA enter the match on 14 points the same as second-place Mexico. The top two are followed by Canada with 13, Panama 11, Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador six each and Honduras three.

The top three nations in the eight-team group qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the fourth-place team advances to a playoff.