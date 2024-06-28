Antonio Watson’s Paris dreams dashed at Jamaica Olympic trials

World Championships gold medallist Antonio Watson was the first big-name casualty at the Jamaica Olympic trials at the National Stadium after failing to complete his semi-final race in the men’s 400 metres on Thursday’s opening day.

As a result of that misfortune, Watson saw his hopes of competing in the event at the Paris Olympics go down the drain.

There were doubts about his fitness after he withdrew from the Racers Grand Prix earlier this month. He appeared comfortable in the early stages of the race but abruptly pulled up on the backstretch. Raheem Hayles from the University of Florida won the heat in 45.55 seconds, ranking sixth fastest heading into the final on Friday.

Sean Bailey, the defending national champion, led all qualifiers with a time of 44.95 seconds in the third semi-final, the only sub-45 clocking across the three heats. Deandre Watkin was the second fastest, winning the first semi-final in 45.19, while JeVaughn Powell of the University of Florida was the third fastest with a time of 45.00 seconds.

The remaining finalists are Zandrion Barnes (45.34), Anthony Cox (45.98), Demish Gaye (45.18), and Rusheen McDonald (45.60).

The top three finishers in each event at the Jamaica Olympic trials will earn a spot on the team for Paris, provided they meet the Olympic qualifying standard.