Anxious mourners gather for viewing of 5 slain family members Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Anxious mourners gather for viewing of 5 slain family members Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

McKenzie cites need for campaign to highlight road crash ‘disaster’

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Political unity on display at Denbigh 2022

Correctional service staff members safe following gun attack

Met Service messages: What do they mean?

New era in agriculture locally, declares Charles Jr at Denbigh Show

Ja’s low birth rate could have adverse socio-economic impact – Tufton

Cops join family in desperate search to find 13-y-o boy from St James

King Arthur beats Calculus in Caymanas Park feature

VIDEO: Another crash on Mandela Highway; 3 injured as car overturns

Sunshine Girls dominate South Africa at commonwealth Games

Sunday Jul 31

30?C
Jamaica News

Funeral to get under way at 11 am

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

With hundreds of people gathered at Clarendon College for the thanksgiving service for the lives of a mother and her four children who were last month slain by their relative, Rushane Barnett, from as early as 8 am Sunday, attendees are anxious to see their bodies.

Mourners view the bodies of the five family members killed in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon last month ahead of the thanksgiving service for their lives at Clarendon College on Sunday.

The funeral, which is scheduled for the Stuart Hall auditorium, is set to begin at 11am after a viewing that is scheduled for 10am.

As organisers readied to begin the viewing of the bodies of Kimesha Wright, 31; Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-Lee Smith, 10; Rafaella Smith, five; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry on Sunday, there was some amount of confusion as people rushed to view the bodies before it was officially time to do so.

The family of five was slain between the night of June 20 and the early morning of June 21 in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon. Barnett has since pleaded guilty to their murders.

Related Article

The viewing is now under way.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

McKenzie cites need for campaign to highlight road crash ‘disaster’

Jamaica News

Anxious mourners gather for viewing of 5 slain family members

Jamaica News

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Political unity on display at Denbigh 2022

More From

Sport

Sunshine Girls dominate South Africa at commonwealth Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made it two victories from two games on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England after defeating South Africa 68-49 in Pool A on Saturday.
The resul

Jamaica News

Cops join family in desperate search to find 13-y-o boy from St James

See also

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Judah Atkins of Market circle, Fustic Road, Montego Bay, St James who has been missing since Sunday, July 24.
He is of dark complexion, slim

Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022: Jamaica name 47-strong athletics squad

Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named in a 47-strong Jamaica athletics team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham despite revealing at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene,

Business

St Ann native Alwyn Brown sizzles with popular restaurant brands

St Ann native Alywn Brown owns two of the most popular restaurants on Jamaica’s north coast.
Brown’s seafood restaurant, Sharkies, and his steakhouse, Plantation Smokehouse, have a combined f

Jamaica News

Ja’s low birth rate could have adverse socio-economic impact – Tufton

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, says the nation’s declining birth rate could have an adverse impact on the development of various sectors of the country, including its labour forc

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Another crash on Mandela Highway; 3 injured as car overturns

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Mandela High Way on Saturday.
Reports are that the incident took place at about 10:30 am, in the vicinity of Ferry. Reports are that

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols