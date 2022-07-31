Anxious mourners gather for viewing of 5 slain family members Loop Jamaica

With hundreds of people gathered at Clarendon College for the thanksgiving service for the lives of a mother and her four children who were last month slain by their relative, Rushane Barnett, from as early as 8 am Sunday, attendees are anxious to see their bodies.

Mourners view the bodies of the five family members killed in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon last month ahead of the thanksgiving service for their lives at Clarendon College on Sunday.

The funeral, which is scheduled for the Stuart Hall auditorium, is set to begin at 11am after a viewing that is scheduled for 10am.

As organisers readied to begin the viewing of the bodies of Kimesha Wright, 31; Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-Lee Smith, 10; Rafaella Smith, five; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry on Sunday, there was some amount of confusion as people rushed to view the bodies before it was officially time to do so.

The family of five was slain between the night of June 20 and the early morning of June 21 in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon. Barnett has since pleaded guilty to their murders.

The viewing is now under way.