Appeal made for donations to support airlift of Westmoreland burn victim to the USA for treatment
21 February 2026
Efforts are being made by local organisation Burn Foundation of Jamaica / Crisis Support Charity to airlift the Westmoreland woman who was doused in gasoline and set on fire to the United States of America for treatment.
40 year old Dacia Forrester suffered third degree burns during an incident at a gas station in Whithorn, on February 19.
Charity founders Stephen Josephs and his brother Luke Josephs indicated that the air ambulance and medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA are on stand-by.
It will cost about US $55,000 to get Dacia overseas for treatment.
Dacia’s sister Carol Blackwood Hewitt appealed for help.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Dacia.
So far, it has just over $4,000 in donations.
