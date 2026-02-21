National Health Fund commits to carrying out improvement work on health infrastructure in St. Mary New mobile application designed to strengthen oversight and accountability in mining sector launched yesterday Jamaicans urged to explore digital expansion opportunities in modern economy Seiveright commends CLA for improving operational efficiency and accelerating turnaround times for licences 2 women including 83 y/o shot dead in Bayshore Park, Kingston PNP says it stands in solidarity with gov't and people of Cuba as they confront an increasingly difficult humanitarian situation
Appeal made for donations to support airlift of Westmoreland burn victim to the USA for treatment

21 February 2026
Efforts are being made by local organisation Burn Foundation of Jamaica / Crisis Support Charity to airlift the Westmoreland woman who was doused in gasoline and set on fire to the United States of America for treatment.

40 year old Dacia Forrester suffered third degree burns during an incident at a gas station in Whithorn, on February 19.  

Charity founders Stephen Josephs and his brother Luke Josephs indicated that the air ambulance and medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA are on stand-by.

It will cost about US $55,000 to get Dacia overseas for treatment.

Dacia’s sister Carol Blackwood Hewitt appealed for help.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Dacia.

So far, it has just over $4,000 in donations.

