Appleton Estate Rum boutique opens at Sangster International Airport Loop Jamaica

Travellers flying from Jamaica’s busiest airport, Sangster International in Montego Bay, can now explore the world of Appleton Jamaica Rum in a new high-tech boutique that just opened in the airport’s main duty-free store.

A world-first for the rum brand, the shop takes travellers on a self-guided, cane-to-cup journey into the heart of what makes Appleton Estate a unique Caribbean rum.

Customers navigate their way through the boutique via a series of interactive touchpoints that express the legend, craft and personality of the island’s iconic rum.

The latest Appleton release, Ruby Anniversary Edition, takes centre stage in the new Sangster store.

Produced to celebrate Master Blender Joy Spence’s 40 years with the distillery, Appleton Estate Ruby Anniversary Edition is a rich, complex blend of five rare rums, each aged for a minimum of 35 years, carefully chosen from Appleton Estate’s stock of over 200,000 sleeping barrels.

The boutique store also features a vibrant tasting bar, where expert brand ambassadors show travellers how to make Appleton cocktails and lead guided tastings of its award-winning rum family that includes Appleton Signature, Appleton eight-year-old reserve, Appleton Estate 12-year-old Rare Casks, Appleton Estate 15-year-old Black River Casks and Appleton Estate 21-year-Old Nassau Valley Casks.

Travellers can use the personalized digital insignia guide on their phone or tablet to discover key Appleton serves and classic cocktails to make at home.

“We are thrilled to open the Appleton Estate experience at Montego Bay Airport, just 50 miles from where our incredible rums are lovingly crafted,” said Marco Cavagnera, Managing Director of Global Travel Retail at Campari Group.

“It’s a perfect premium location to engage shoppers by showcasing every facet of Appleton Estate, its rich history, passion for natural ingredients, local provenance, the skill of our Master Blender Joy Spence and the versatility of the award-winning portfolio created under her guidance, ensuring there is an Appleton rum for any elevated occasion, from premium cocktail-making to sipping rums.”