Applied for your NHT refund yet? Loop Jamaica

The National Housing Trust (NHT) started accepting applications for refund of contributions made in 2016 on January 1, 2024.

Qualified contributors are being reminded that they may apply for refunds at any time during the year for contributions made in 2016 or earlier.

Additionally, the NHT will extend the cash refund granted to eligible public-sector workers for the upcoming year, 2024.

NHT also reminded existing mortgagors who received their loan directly from them, that they will receive their contributions refund as a credit to their mortgage account.

NHT said, too, that refund applications must be submitted exclusively online through the official NHT channels. These are: the NHT website (www.nht.gov.jm), the NHT mobile app (available for download in the Google Play Store or App Store), and the ‘NHT Online’ portal (online.nht.gov.jm).

To ensure a smooth and prompt application process, NHT advised contributors of the following:

• Exercise caution when applying online and ensure the use of secure, official NHT platforms only. Avoid third-party websites or unofficial channels.

• To prevent delays, applicants should carefully input accurate information during the application process. Double-check details such as name, banking information, and contribution history.

• Applicants must have their National Identification Scheme (NIS) and Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) cards readily available during the application process.

“Customers are being reminded that the service standard for the processing of a contributions refund is 15 working days, where the application was submitted correctly,” NHT said in a release.

The Trust is also advising Jamaicans to beware of fictitious communication.

“At the start of a new refund period, there is often an increase in fictitious communication purporting to be from the NHT. These are not affiliated with the Trust and are fake,” NHT said.

It went on to advise contributors to:

1. Ignore unsolicited emails: The NHT only sends communication regarding successful refunds or requests for customer contact if there is a problem with the application submitted. Ignore unsolicited emails claiming to be from the NHT.

2. Verify email addresses: Official NHT communication will only come from verified NHT email addresses. Verify the sender’s email address before responding.

3. Avoid clicking suspicious links: Do not click on any links in emails that seem suspicious or ask for personal information. Official communication will guide you to the secure NHT platforms.

“For assistance or to report suspicious activity, contact the NHT directly through any of our official channels. Do not use contact information provided in unsolicited communications. By adhering to these guidelines, contributors can safeguard their personal information and enjoy a hassle-free application process,” NHT said.