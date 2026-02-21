Toddler killed, 8 y/o and man wounded in Denham Town; MP offers reward for information One person of interest in murder of soldier surrenders, another being sought Health Minister urges manufacturers to reformulate non-alcoholic sweetened beverages following reported objection to taxing the product JTA anticipates early response from finance ministry on salaries and other issues, following meeting last week NCB Chairman pledges to address issues that may pose a challenge to company's mandate of delivering excellent service Increase in special consumption tax, for pure alcohol and cigarettes, should boost governments earnings by over $2B
Approximately 500 pounds of ganja seized in St. Thomas

21 February 2026
Approximately 500 pounds of ganja were seized during a police operation in South Haven Yallahs, St. Thomas, yesterday.

Reports are that at about 2:30pm officers acting on intelligence carried out an operation at an abandoned house in the community.

During a search they discovered several bags of compressed vegetable matter resembling ganja.

The drug was seized.

No arrest was made in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

