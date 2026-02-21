Local News
Approximately 500 pounds of ganja seized in St. Thomas
21 February 2026
Approximately 500 pounds of ganja were seized during a police operation in South Haven Yallahs, St. Thomas, yesterday.
Reports are that at about 2:30pm officers acting on intelligence carried out an operation at an abandoned house in the community.
During a search they discovered several bags of compressed vegetable matter resembling ganja.
The drug was seized.
No arrest was made in relation to the seizure.
Investigations continue.
