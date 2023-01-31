April target for the completion of Pie Corner Bridge Loop Barbados

Road works at the Pie Corner Bridge in St Lucy should be completed in less than six months.

Philip Tudor, Deputy Chief Technical Officer in the Operations Section of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources, on Monday gave an update on the construction which has been halted for a lengthy period.

“We are about to start back on this work soon. We are expecting a quote from Preconco in about two weeks. They said it will take about four additional weeks to have the precast bridge completed at Pie Corner,” Tudor said at Daryll Jordan Secondary School for Parish Speaks.

Tudor detailed that heavy rains from October to December derailed the construction. He noted that the Ministry aims to complete the bridge before the rainy season commences.

“We weren’t able to do anything in October, November and December because we had continuous rainfall, that is why we decided to go with the precast option. The precast option is going to be much faster and the work should be completed by the beginning of the rainy season,” Tudor remarked.

“By April or so you should have a new brand bridge at Pie Corner,” he insisted.