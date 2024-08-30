Pilgrims among dozens killed in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan  Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 930  Aspiring Young Footballers Pursue Their Dreams as Manchester United Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience Returns for the 2nd Straight Year Trinidad Ambassador Neil Parsan Experiences Best of The Motor City During Recent Visit Donate Airtime for Voila Mobile Users in Haiti with MoreMagic Solutions at etopuponline.com LACNIC 27: Experts Highlight Growth of Internet IPv6 Protocol in Latin America and the Caribbean
Local News

Apryl Jaye Raymond turns embracing curls into a thriving business

20 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Manning Cup 2024: Dyllan John's late strike saves JC from defeat

St Ann cashier charged with allegedly embezzling ‘millions’

Apryl Jaye Raymond turns embracing curls into a thriving business

St Elizabeth businessman charged with assaulting girlfriend

Raya's double save rescues Arsenal in Champions League draw

Poll: How has the cost of living impacted your budget this year?

DRINKS ‘ON THE HOUSE’? Supermarket workers booked for ‘stealing rum’

PNP condemns security threat at prime minister’s residence

Grace Burnett honoured with IAJ Leadership Excellence Award

Travis Head's 154 not out helps Australia thrash England

Friday Sep 20

25°C
Business
Loop Business

5 hrs ago - Updated

Apryl Jaye Raymond helps women embrace their curls

Apryl Jaye Raymond is empowering women in Jamaica to embrace their natural curls through her business, Washed to Go. Beyond offering haircuts and styling, Washed to Go educates clients on how to care for their curls, celebrating the beauty of natural hair for Black women.

By Omar Tomlinson

Video edited by Ramon Lindsay

Related Articles

Business

September 12, 2024 01:35 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Manning Cup 2024: Dyllan John's late strike saves JC from defeat

Jamaica News

St Ann cashier charged with allegedly embezzling ‘millions’

Business

Apryl Jaye Raymond turns embracing curls into a thriving business

More From

Jamaica News

Resign or call general elections, Golding tells Holness

Says it’s 'untenable' that PM not in good standing with Integrity Commission

Jamaica News

12-y-o boy seen in viral video 'assaulting' other student now charged

The Portland police have charged a 12-year-old boy who was seen physically assaulting another boy on a school compound in Portland on Thursday, September 12— in a viral video that was making the round

Jamaica News

St Elizabeth businessman charged with assaulting girlfriend

Twenty-six-year-old Miguel Myrie, a businessman of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following a reported incident in Lacovia, St Elizabeth on Saturday, S

Jamaica News

St Ann cashier charged with allegedly embezzling ‘millions’

Fifty-two-year-old Florient Casserly, a customer service representative of Lydford Housing Scheme, Golden Grove, St Ann, has been charged with embezzlement in relation to incidents in Claremont, St An

Jamaica News

CPFSA intervenes in bullying incident; urges students to speak out

A disturbing video of a male student being brutally bullied and punched by another, has sparked outrage, prompting the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) to intervene.
The victim a

Jamaica News

Stolen car stealing ring discovered in St Elizabeth; Mark X recovered

The quick action of the St Elizabeth Police led to the recovery of a Toyota Mark X motorcar that was stolen on Thursday, September 19, in Coker district in the parish.
Reports are that at about 6:3

Support us

Related News

02 September 2024

Faith's Pen-based Village Primary wins $300,000 for new tuck shop 

03 September 2024

Jamaica allowed me to shine - Dr Myo Oo 

16 September 2024

Trump subject of an another assassination attempt at Florida golf club

30 August 2024

Jamaican wins $236.5 million Super Lotto jackpot 