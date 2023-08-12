AR-15 rifle seized in Westmoreland surge operation Loop Jamaica

An AR-15 Assault rifle was seized by members of the Westmoreland Proactive Investigation Unit (PIU) on Barracks Road in Savanna-La-Mar, popularly known as ‘Gully Banks’, on Saturday.

Police said the raid was part of surge operations that began on Tuesday, August 8 that aims to disrupt criminal activities, capture wanted men and seize firearms.

This is the fourth rifle to be seized in the community since the start of the operation.

Reports are that at 6:15 am, the police team searched an opened lot as part of an operation when the rifle was found in a plastic bag under shrubs.

