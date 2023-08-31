Arcadia, St Andrew man gone missing; last seen in Seaview Gardens Loop Jamaica

Forty-six-year-old Marlon Jones of Wayne Wright Avenue, Acadia in St Andrew has been missing since Tuesday, August 29.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 180 centimetres (five feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen police are that Jones was last seen in Seaview Gardens in St Andrew wearing a black shirt, grey and black shorts and a pair of grey Clarks shoes.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marlon Jones is being asked to contact the Grant Pen police at 876-755-1597, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.