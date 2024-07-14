Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Jamaica next week

The Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, will mark the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Diocese of Jamaica and The Cayman Islands with a visit to Jamaica from July 18-21.

His visit will culminate with a celebratory service at the National Arena at which he will preach. He will also participate in a webinar focusing on Slavery and Reparatory Justice on July 20.

The milestone is being marked under the theme: “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: Celebrating Service, Guarding Justice, Affirming Hope”.

According to the Diocese of Jamaica, “historic year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Diocese of Jamaica and The Cayman Islands peak next week with a visit by the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby and his wife Mrs Caroline Welby”.

“For the 80 million Anglicans in more than 165 countries around the world, the Archbishop of Canterbury is a focus of unity and one of the four instruments of the Anglican Communion which binds peoples of different races and cultures in a common expression of Christian faith, life and worship,” the Diocese added.

The Welbys will participate in a cultural evening, dubbed “Out of Many, One Song” at the University Chapel at The University of the West Indies, Mona, on July 20. This event will feature some of Jamaica’s leading choral groups as well as the upcoming Philippians Steel Band St Phillip’s Church, Maxfield Avenue.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the three Children’s Homes operated by the Diocese – The Wortley Home for Girls, St Monica’s Home and Clifton Boys’ Home.

The archbishop’s full schedule of activities will include courtesy calls on public officials, including the prime minister, governor general and British high commissioner, as well as visits to iconic Diocesan facilities.

According to the Most Reverend Dr Howard Gregory, Archbishop of the West Indies and Diocesan Bishop, “The visit by Archbishop Welby affirms the significant role of our Diocese which has established a rich legacy of service, and has also impacted the development of the Church in the Caribbean as we know it today”.

During the visit, Welby will visit the Cathedral of St Jago de la Vega in Spanish Town, the oldest Anglican cathedral in the Caribbean.

Said Welby of his upcoming visit:

“I am greatly looking forward to visiting Jamaica to celebrate 200 years of this dynamic and vibrant Diocese. With worship, prayer and thanksgiving, we will look back on 200 years – celebrating those achievements in helping to build the nation and nurture its people, whilst also acknowledging the pain of the past and the importance of reconciliation”.

“As we acknowledge this rich but often difficult history, we will also be looking to the future, and a period of renewal and transformation. It is an exciting time for the Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, as it redesigns its ministry to meet the physical and spiritual needs of different people: Christians of all denominations and vocations, those of all faiths and none, across urban and rural communities.

“I look forward to visiting cathedrals, churches and universities, meeting with those who love and worship Jesus Christ – as well as those who are yet to know him,” he said.