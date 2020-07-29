Archipelago International Adds Two Hotels To Its Cuban Portfolio

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel operator, today announced that it has been awarded the management contracts for a further two hotels in Cuba. The first of these is the iconic Panorama Hotel in Havana. To be rebranded as the ASTON Panorama Hotel, the property, which first opened its doors in 2002, comprises 320 rooms and is best known for its impressive architectural design and superb location, facing the sea in the city’s Miramar district.

The second hotel is the Holguin Costa Verde Hotel, which will be rebranded as the ASTON Costa Verde Beach Resort. This resort is located in the Holguin region of Cuba on its northeastern coast and comprises 749 rooms, 4 pools, 9 restaurants and 7 bars offering a great selection of á la carte, buffet, beachside and poolside dining options.

Both hotels are due to open on 1st December 2020 and will join Archipelago’s growing portfolio in Cuba, which includes the GRAND ASTON Cayo Las Brujas Beach Resort & Spa and two upcoming hotels, GRAND ASTON Varadero Beach Resort and GRAND ASTON La Habana Hotel, both currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2021.

“We are delighted to be given the opportunity by Grupo de Turismo Gaviota S.A. to introduce our very successful ASTON brand to Havana and Holguin, particularly at such landmark hotels. Since its opening, GRAND ASTON Cayo Las Brujas has consistently ranked as the No.1 hotel in its region for guest satisfaction and quality audits. This operational excellence is now more important than ever and will continue to be post Covid-19, as guests will expect and demand higher standards of hygiene and safety practices from hotels. Cuba is best positioned to alleviate these concerns, as it is recognized as one of the safest destinations in the world, has an excellent healthcare system and is taking a holistic approach as a nation to ensure its tourism offerings meet new standards and expectations”, commented Gerard Byrne, Managing Director, Archipelago Overseas.

According to Archipelago’s President & CEO, John Flood “We will continue to invest in the resources needed to ensure that the hotels we manage and operate in Cuba perform above and beyond our guest’s expectations. There is no doubt that in the post pandemic travel context, Cuba will stand out as one of the world’s leading destinations for safe, healthy and environmentally friendly travel”.

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is one of the most trusted names in Asian hospitality, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ currently under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. With 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations, the Group’s brands include GRAND ASTON, ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO and favehotels.

