Architect creates a haven for modern beauty enthusiasts Loop Jamaica

Step into the entrepreneurial journey of Stefani Dewar, the visionary behind Haven Beauty House. From manicures to IV injections, Dewar carefully crafted a space embodying the essence of a haven—warm, comforting, and home-like.

As both founder and architect, she prioritised neutral colours and rustic features, aligning with modern aesthetic preferences. Dewar highlights that the space caters to both team members and clients.

In a December interview, just a month after opening to the public at the RHR Business Centre on Red Hills Road in St Andrew, Dewar shared insights into her innovative beauty haven.

Video edited by Richard Baker