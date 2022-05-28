Are you charged with passion for the new BMW all-electric vehicles? | Loop Jamaica

Electronic vehicles (EV) are the future they say, and with a packed house of car-, and tech-enthusiasts, the BMW Mini team revealed a long-kept secret.

The all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was unveiled at the ATL Autobahn showroom on Lady Musgrave.

The Friday soir?e on the roof, which kicked off at sunset, brought executives from MINI Latin America, Lafast Motors in Trinidad & Tobago, members of the ATL Automotive Group, industry stakeholders, customers and influencers.

To say the suspense was palpable would be an understatement. Car-, and tech-enthusiasts arrived super charge for the reveal, and were certainly amused when the covers were pulled back.

Versatile, stylish and sustainable are some of the buzzwords expressed in rotation as guests experienced the new EV.

It’s also dubbed the eco-friendly MINI. A vehicle that’s equipped with innovative driving technology and exclusive accessories and finishes that are only unique to this 2023 model.

According to ATL Automotive Group Marketing Manager Christina Taylor, the all-electric MINI 3-Door “will help you stay charged with passion for EVs”.

The party favours included MINI Electric cocktails – a Mojito-style, Blue Curacao-infused drink; a performance by Naomi Cowan, and up-close-and-personal opportunities to touch and feel either of the two new whips.

Loop Lifestyle gets revved up for the new MINI EV!