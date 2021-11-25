Argentina celebrate Maradona one year after his death | Loop Jamaica

Argentina celebrate Maradona one year after his death
A mural depicts the late football star Diego Maradona, left, and Lionel Messi, with a message that reads in Spanish, “He has left us, but he is not gone because Diego is eternal,” outside the “Estrella de Fiorito” club, Maradona’s first club, in the Fiorito neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, on the one-year anniversary of the football legend’s death. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd).

Argentina marked the one-year anniversary of the death of football legend Diego Maradona on Thursday with ceremonies, tributes, graffiti murals and emotional messages on social media.

Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier. Seven health professionals who tended to the star are facing criminal charges after a medical report said Maradona did not receive adequate treatment.

“The world has been more horrible for a year because you are not here,” Maradona’s eldest daughter Dalma wrote on Instagram.

Maradona’s youngest son, 8-year-old Diego Fernando, visited his father’s grave in the Jardin de Bella Vista private cemetery.

“I came so Dieguito said hi to his father,” his mother Veronica Ojeda told journalists.

One of Maradona’s brothers, Raul Alfredo, also visited the grave of the World Cup winner, who played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys.

Maradona’s four sisters attended a religious mass.

Argentina’s national team also marked the occasion on social media with the message: “It has been one year since you became immortal. We will never forget you.”

The country’s football association said the next round of the domestic championship will take place after players jointly form a number 10 on the pitch before each match.

Fans also gathered for tributes at sites dedicated to the Argentine great.

