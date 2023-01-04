Argument between brothers lands one in hot water with law Loop Jamaica

A 24-year-old man is now in hot water following an argument with his brother on New Year’s Eve.

The young man, Joash Smith, of Eltham in St Ann, is facing a charge of assault at common law after the incident at his home on December 31, 2022.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 7pm, Smith and his brother were arguing when Smith allegedly went to the kitchen and returned with a knife.

He then allegedly threatened and attacked his brother, who the police say is a licensed firearm holder.

The complainant then fired a shot to ward off his alleged attacker.

Smith was later taken into custody, where he was subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on January 5.