Argument between cabbie and passenger leads to arson Loop Jamaica

A Westmoreland taxi operator has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and arson following an argument with one of his passengers in Whitehall Phase 3, Negril.

The incident occurred on November 5, 2023.

The taxi operator, Howard Mason, otherwise called ‘Blacks’ of Bay Road, is from Bay Road, Little London, in the parish.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 2:30am, an argument developed between Mason and a man who was a passenger in his taxi.

Mason reportedly left the area then returned with a bottle of gasoline, which he allegedly used to set the complainant’s house ablaze.

The homeowner made an attempt to put out the blaze, and was injured, the police said.

After being treated and released from hospital, the homeowner later made a report to the police, and Mason was taken into custody on December 29. The police said a warrant was executed on him.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.