Argument between co-workers leads to machete wounds Loop Jamaica

A construction worker is now awaiting his court date to answer a charge of wounding with intent following an argument with his co-worker in Coral Spring, Trelawny last week.

Charged is 51-year-old Donovan Doolery, otherwise called ‘Danny’, of Coral Spring.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 12pm on January 27, Doolery and a co-worker got into an argument. During the argument, it’s alleged that Doolery used a machete to chop his colleague all over his body, causing serious wounds.

The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Doolery was arrested and charged on Monday following a question-and-answer-session in the presence of his lawyer.