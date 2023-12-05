Argument leads to stabbing; man facing wounding with intent charge Loop Jamaica

Almost four months after reportedly stabbing a man he argued with, a 55-year-old man is gearing up to face the music.

Ansel Reid, otherwise called ‘Rocky’, of Hampton district in St James, was charged with wounding with intent on the weekend.

The charge is related to an incident in his community on August 12.

Reports from the police are that at about 12:13pm on August 12, Reid had an argument with another man when he reportedly used a knife to stab the man several times.

The police were alerted, and the man was taken to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched, and Reid was arrested. The police said he was charged on December 2 after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.