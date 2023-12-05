Argument leads to stabbing; man facing wounding with intent charge Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Argument leads to stabbing; man facing wounding with intent charge Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

How a ‘terrible’ graphic designer became an in-demand director

JPL Update: Arnett secure 2-0 win, Tivoli clinch thrilling 3-2 victory

Haitian man waits 4 years to become Jamaican citizen

Pacers eliminate Celtics in quarterfinals of NBA In-Season Tournament

Washington state man killed wife, 2 daughters, brother, then himself

Sykes joins calls for site to relocate St James Parish Court in MoBay

Poll: Did you discover worthwhile deals during the Black Friday sales?

Salt Spring triple murder accused slapped with another homicide charge

Cops stepping up security operations in Westmoreland

30,000 students registered for City and Guilds exams this year

Tuesday Dec 05

27°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Almost four months after reportedly stabbing a man he argued with, a 55-year-old man is gearing up to face the music.

Ansel Reid, otherwise called ‘Rocky’, of Hampton district in St James, was charged with wounding with intent on the weekend.

The charge is related to an incident in his community on August 12.

Reports from the police are that at about 12:13pm on August 12, Reid had an argument with another man when he reportedly used a knife to stab the man several times.

The police were alerted, and the man was taken to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched, and Reid was arrested. The police said he was charged on December 2 after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Argument leads to stabbing; man facing wounding with intent charge

Jamaica News

Jamaica elected to IMO Council, UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Jamaica News

Garcian Mairs clears many hurdles to obtain First Class Honours

More From

Sport

West Indies chase down 326 to beat England in 1st ODI

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Shai Hope’s century and Romario Shepherd’s speedy 48 powered West Indies to a four-wicket victory in the series-opening ODI as England’s hopes of rebuilding after their dis

Sport

See also

Glenmuir High make history with first-ever Champions Cup title

Glenmuir High won the 2023 ISSA Champions Cup knockout competition after a dramatic 3-2 win over Clarendon College at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday night.
This triumph marked Glenmui

Jamaica News

Jamaica wins two tourism awards in Dubai

Over the weekend, Jamaica received two major accolades at the prestigious 30th World Travel Awards held at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Jamaica won the titles of “World’s

Jamaica News

30,000 students registered for City and Guilds exams this year

A viable option to CSEC, organisers say

Jamaica News

Cops stepping up security operations in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police have indicated that a number of additional resources, including the boosting of the quick response team in the parish, are to be rolled out in the wake of a recent upsurge of m

World News

Washington state man killed wife, 2 daughters, brother, then himself

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man fatally shot his wife, their two adult daughters and his brother before killing himself at a Washington state home, authorities said Monday.
The Clark County Sheriff’s

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols