Arizona cops arrest woman who may have mowed down boyfriend Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Arizona cops arrest woman who may have mowed down boyfriend Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Female security guard from Gregory Park gone missing in St Andrew

Newsmaker: Public fury intensifies re hefty pay hikes for politicians

Arizona cops arrest woman who may have mowed down boyfriend

Mexican prosecutors drop case against woman for killing man raping her

Church leader calls for Labour Day boycott over political salary hikes

El Salvador stadium stampede leaves 12 dead after fans rush entrance

FAKE! Photo of Holness photoshopped to boost pay hike outrage

‘It has been a good journey,’ says Samuda amid Cabinet exit

Six alleged male shop breakers remanded in Manchester

Mount Etna volcano erupts forcing flight suspensions

Sunday May 21

29?C
World News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her boyfriend who was run over by a car after a domestic dispute, according to police in Arizona.

Shelly Shears, 51, was booked into the Pinal County jail Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder, Casa Grande police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday if Shears had a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision around 8:30 am Saturday and found 59-year-old Billy Stephens lying near a roadway in serious condition with “significant trauma,” police said.

Stephens was flown to a Phoenix hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Detectives discovered significant evidence to determine Shears and Stephens were in a verbal argument prior to her striking him with her vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Shears remained at the scene before she was taken into custody, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review.

Casa Grande is located about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Female security guard from Gregory Park gone missing in St Andrew

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Public fury intensifies re hefty pay hikes for politicians

World News

Arizona cops arrest woman who may have mowed down boyfriend

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at JAAA All-Comers meet

Oblique Seville of Racers Track Club displayed impressive form in the men’s 100m

Jamaica News

See also

Church leader calls for Labour Day boycott over political salary hikes

Bishop Dr Alvin Bailey, head of the Holiness Christian Church, Chairman of Jamaica CAUSE and leader of the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, has issued a call for Jamaicans to boycott the 2023 Labour Day

Jamaica News

Seven-year-old boy’s goats stolen in Clarendon; herd replenished

It was not long ago that seven-year-old Devoni Grant was the proud owner of eight goats and a promising livestock enterprise, which he operated alongside his father, Devon Grant, in Sandy Bay, Clarend

Jamaica News

CXC investigating possible Math paper leak

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)) has launched investigations on learning of a possible paper leak today, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
In a press release issued a short while ago, CXC indicated

Jamaica News

16-y-o girl from district in Clarendon still missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Shenell Shaw of Wellington district, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, May 15.
She is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 154 c

Jamaica News

Peter Phillips passes East Central St Andrew baton to Dennis Gordon

Former Leader of the Opposition and current People’s National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament (MP) for East Central St Andrew, Dr Peter Phillips, has officially signalled his intention to vacate the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols