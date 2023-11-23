‘Armed men’ held, guns seized by cops at Petrojam carpark in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Petrojam has confirmed that three men and guns with which they were reportedly armed, were seized by the police on the company’s premises early on Thursday morning.

In a statement from the company, it reported that approximately 6:25 am, “three armed men were apprehended by the police in the Petrojam carpark (that is) designated for contractors, which is located outside the (established) security checkpoint.”

The company noted that firearms were seized by the police.

“We can confirm that the men (who have been) detained are not employees of Petrojam, nor are they contracted by Petrojam,” the company stated.

The police are now investigating the development.

Petrojam said it “remains committed to the safety and security of our employees and property, and continues to monitor this situation.”