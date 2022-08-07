‘Armed robber held with some of loot’ after pouncing on woman in Kgn Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven-year-old Mario Hinds, otherwise called ‘Panka’, of Pink Lane in downtown Kingston, has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm arising from an incident on Friday, July 29.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 7:25 pm, the complainant was walking home along with a young child when a silver motorcar with Hinds and three others aboard was driven up and stopped behind her.

Hinds and two other men reportedly alighted from the car, one armed with a gun, and they proceeded to rob the complainant of her knapsack containing a number of items.

The stolen items included a LG A20 cell phone valued at $20,000; $50,000 in cash; a cheque in the complainant’s name to be cashed for $39,000; an Amazon tablet; a blood pressure machine valued at $9,000; a blood sugar machine valued at $2,000; a pill cutter valued $5,000; a National Commercial Bank (NCB) card; and her driver’s licence.

The men then escaped in the motorcar in which they were travelling.

The police, acting on information, subsequently arrested Hinds, and the cell phone and tablet were reportedly found in his possession.

Hinds was also positively identified to the police, and was charged on Friday, August 5.

His court date is being finalised.