Armed robbers make off with over $1m from credit union in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Friday Sep 15

The Westmoreland police have started a probe into an over $1 million heist that was carried out by a group of armed robbers at the National People’s Co-operative Credit Union in Grange Hill in the parish on Friday morning.

Reports are that shortly after 9am, three men who were armed with a rifle and two handguns, alighted from a motorcar that was driven up, and entered the financial institution.

The robbers reportedly held the workers at gunpoint and ordered them to open the vault.

The demand was met and the men made off with over $1 million in cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Friday morning’s robbery was the latest in a string of heists that have been carried out at financial institutions in Westmoreland over recent years.

In 2020, gunmen made off with more than $3 million during an armed robbery at the JN Bank Moneyshop in Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

The following year, a group of gunmen struck at the Community and Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union branch, also in Whitehouse, making off with over $5 million.

