Armenia reports ceasefire after new border clashes with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh

A senior Armenian official said late on Wednesday that a truce had been agreed with Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

There was no word from Azerbaijan about a truce to halt the deadliest exchanges between the countries since 2020.

Russia is the pre-eminent diplomatic force in the region and maintains 2,000 peacekeepers there. Moscow brokered the deal that ended the 2020 fighting — dubbed the second Karabakh war — in which hundreds died.

Russian news agencies quoted Armen Grigoryan, secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, as telling Armenian television: “Thanks to the involvement of the international community, an agreement has been reached on a ceasefire.”

The announcement said the truce had been in effect for several hours. Armenia’s defense ministry had earlier said that shooting in border areas had stopped.

