‘Army of social workers’ needed to end violence in Ja – women’s group | Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party Women’s Movement is advocating that the Government of Jamaica places more effort into social work to rid the society of the crime problem plaguing the island.

According to the president, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland, the idea resulted from “Orange Table” meetings of the PNP Women’s Movement, which concluded that social workers are needed to complement the work of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

“What we are putting on the table is that we in Jamaica now, yes we need our police, and yes we need our army of soldiers on the ground to arrest some of the violence, but to really end the violence, we need an army of social workers who start in the schools in the afternoon at two o’clock, and go into the communities at 10 o’clock and connect people to the services in Jamaica,” Duncan-Sutherland said.

The suggestion was included in a letter delivered to the offices of National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang during marches by the PNP Women’s Movement, which took place across the island on International Violence Against Women Day last week.

Duncan-Sutherland said letters were also delivered to the offices of Commissioner Hugh Faulkner of the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) and Lloyd Distant, the chairman of the Crime Management Oversight Committee (CMOC).

Other suggestions to stem the bloodletting, according to the group, are a ‘Bring Back the Love’ peace campaign, legislative reforms, evidence-based prosecution for victims of domestic violence, and expanding the abilities of the Family Court.

According to Duncan-Sutherland, while the CMOC already has a ‘Live Good’ peace campaign, the ‘Bring Back the Love’ initiative would be an expansion, which would make it more meaningful, while the task of the Family Court would change to managing all family-related matters, including criminal matters.

Meanwhile, Duncan-Sutherland said the marches had between 10-20 individuals participating in each and marked the start of 16 days of activities on the island, which is also happening across the world.