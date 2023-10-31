Arnett Gardens and Waterhouse secure dominant wins in JPL Loop Jamaica

Arnett Gardens and Waterhouse secure dominant wins in JPL Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News
Players from Arnett Gardens celebrate a goal during their Jamaica Premier League match against Molynes United at the Stadium East field on Monday, October 30, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Arnett Gardens and Waterhouse secured resounding victories in the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) on Monday on Monday at the Stadium East field.

The second week of competition featured only two matches, as the games originally scheduled for Sunday were postponed to accommodate the Reggae Girlz’ Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier against Guatemala at the National Stadium. The match ultimately concluded in a 2-2 draw.

In the first game at the Stadium East field, Arnett Gardens overpowered Molynes United 4-0. Arnett Gardens wasted no time, as former Jamaica College player Phillanda Wing opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Warner Brown doubled the advantage in the 18th minute, and Kimani Arbourne took the spotlight, netting two goals. Arbourne scored the third goal in the 21st minute and completed his double in the 32nd minute, as Arnett Gardens dismantled Molynes United emphatically in the first half. The second half saw no additional goals, although Molynes United showed an improved display.

In the late game, Waterhouse bounced back from their opening-round defeat to Tivoli Gardens by beating Montego Bay United 3-0.  Javane Bryan played a pivotal role, scoring twice in the 11th and 45+2 minutes. He opened the scoring with a header in the 11th minute, connecting with a Nickoy Christian cross, and Denardo Thomas extended the lead with a beautiful curling strike in the 35th minute, also assisted by a long ball from Christian. Bryan added his second of the night just before halftime, capitalizing on a poor back pass from a defender. He rounded the goalkeeper, William Ferreira, and found the net from an acute angle, making it 3-0.

Similar to the earlier game, the second half saw no additional goals. Montego Bay United did have an opportunity to reduce the deficit, but Odane Nish missed from the penalty spot.

As a result, Arnett Gardens, which had drawn with Dunbeholden on the opening day, climbed to the top of the league table with four points. Waterhouse moved up to fifth place with three points, the same as second-place Tivoli Gardens, third-place Humble Lion, and fourth-place defending champions Mount Pleasant Football Academy. Montego Bay United sat in ninth place with one point, just ahead of Molynes United, based on goal difference.

