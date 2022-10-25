Arnett Gardens clip Cavalier 2-1 in Premier League contest Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Harbour View welcomed Chapelton Maroons to top-flight football with a 2-0 beating at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex while Arnett Gardens clipped Cavalier 2-1 on Monday night when the first set of games of the Red Stripe Premier League ended.

Nicholas Hamilton opened the scoring for Harbour View with a curling effort in the 41st minute before captain Ryan Wellington sealed the victory with an 88th-minute strike.

Harbour View is the only team that won by two clear goals, hence they are atop the league on goal difference.

In the curtain-raiser, home team Arnett Gardens came from behind to beat Cavalier 2-1 in an exciting encounter.

Christopher Ainsworth fired Cavalier into a 55th-minute lead but Ajuma Johnson brought Arnett level in the 67th minute from a free kick. Then, substitute Rivaldo Mitchell scored the winner with what was basically the last kick of the game, slotting home in the 90+6th minute.

Action in the Arnett Gardens and Cavalier encounter at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in the Jamaica Premier League on Monday.

On Sunday, the Theodore Whitmore-led Mount Pleasant Academy edged newcomers Faukland FC 2-1 in the feature encounter at Drax Hall in St Ann.

Hussana Johnson scored Faukland’s first-ever goal in the premier league, netting in the 22nd minute. But Trivante Stewart and Leonardo Jibbison responded for Mount Pleasant in the 77th and 85th minutes for the victory.

In the first match, Portmore United and Montego Bay United battled to a 1-1 draw.

Jhanni Flemmings gave Portmore United a 35th-minute lead from a free kick but Allan Ottey earned a share of the points for Montego Bay, scoring in the 87th minute.

Waterhouse scored a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Molynes United courtesy of a double strike from Devroy Grey in the 64th and 79th minutes. Shernardo Green had given Molynes United a 13th-minute lead.

Vere United and Tivoli Gardens played to a 1-1 draw at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon while Humble Lion and Dunbeholden battled to 0-0 stalemate.