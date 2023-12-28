Arnett Gardens slash Mount Pleasant’s lead with convincing 2-0 victory Loop Jamaica

Arnett Gardens secured a 2-0 victory over defending champions Mount Pleasant Academy in the final game of matchday 12 of the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) on Wednesday night.

Kimani Arbourne (54th minute) and Jaheim Thomas (69th minute) scored the goals at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, leading Arnett Gardens to their sixth win from 10 games.

Despite this loss, Mount Pleasant maintained their lead in the league with 22 points, just one ahead of Arnett Gardens.

At the Ashenhiem Stadium, Tivoli Gardens delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Harbour View 3-0 to consolidate third place based on goal difference with 21 points. Kimarley Smith (52nd minute), Howard Morris (62nd minute), and Alton Lewis (65th minute) were the scorers for Tivoli Gardens.

At Sabina Park, Cavalier edged Treasure Beach 1-0 through Jalmaro Calvin’s 20th-minute strike. Cavalier moved to sixth place with 18 points, while Treasure Beach remained in 12th place with seven points.

At Ashenhiem Stadium, Dunbeholden FC beat Waterhouse 2-1, advancing to fourth place with 21 points. An own goal by Damion Binns (53rd minute) and Brian Burkett’s 90th-minute goal secured the win for Dunbeholden, while Javane Bryan scored for Waterhouse in the 41st minute.

Humble Lion, under new coach Vassell Reynolds, secured a 1-0 victory over Lime Hall Academy at Drax Hall, courtesy of a Karim Bryan strike in the 85th minute.

Humble Lion moved up two places to seventh with 17 points, while Lime Hall remained at the bottom with four points.

At the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon, Portmore United defeated Vere United 1-0 to claim the fifth spot with 18 points. Chevaughn Walsh scored the decisive goal in the 30th minute for Portmore United, while Vere United sits in ninth place with 14 points.

In the first encounter at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Molynes United secured a rare win, beating Montego Bay United 2-1, with Daniel Hardy scoring in the 22nd and 60th minutes. Shaquille West replied for Montego Bay in the 73rd minute as they maintained their 10th spot with 11 points.

Wednesday’s resultsLime Hall 0 Humble Lion 1Vere United 0 Portmore United 1Cavalier SC 1 Treasure Beach FC 0Dunbeholden FC 2 Waterhouse FC 1Harbour View FC 0 Tivoli Gardens FC 3Molynes United FC 2 Montego Bay United FC 1Arnett Gardens FC 2 Mount Pleasant FA 0