Arrest warrant forces Sandeep Lamichane to leave Tallawahs squad Loop Jamaica

Sandeep Lamichane has been removed from the Jamaica Tallawahs squad following the issuance of an arrest warrant in his native country Nepal.

A statement issued by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) stated that Lamichane “will take no further part in the tournament this year.”

Lamichhane has not featured in any of the three games for the Tallawahs so far in the 2022 season.

According to reports on Thursday, Lamichane was suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal over an alleged case of coercion of another person.

It was revealed that a complaint against Lamichhane was lodged in a Kathmandu police station.

A statement released by acting secretary of the Cricket Association of Nepal, Vikram Malla, said Lamichane’s suspension will remain in place pending the outcome of the investigation.

The 22-year-old is one of Nepal’s most high-profile cricketers.