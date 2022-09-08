Arrest warrant forces Sandeep Lamichane to leave Tallawahs squad Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Arrest warrant forces Sandeep Lamichane to leave Tallawahs squad Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days

Arrest warrant forces Sandeep Lamichane to leave Tallawahs squad

Stacey McKenzie ‘Walk Camp’ positively impacts inner-city girls

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Man dead, baby injured in St Catherine shooting incident

A Retrospective: A look at Queen Elizabeth II’s style over the decades

Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy

Marginal declines in English language, mathematics results in CSEC

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years, dies

Thursday Sep 08

31?C
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Sandeep Lamichane.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Sandeep Lamichane has been removed from the Jamaica Tallawahs squad following the issuance of an arrest warrant in his native country Nepal.

A statement issued by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) stated that Lamichane “will take no further part in the tournament this year.”

Lamichhane has not featured in any of the three games for the Tallawahs so far in the 2022 season.

According to reports on Thursday, Lamichane was suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal over an alleged case of coercion of another person.

It was revealed that a complaint against Lamichhane was lodged in a Kathmandu police station.

A statement released by acting secretary of the Cricket Association of Nepal, Vikram Malla, said Lamichane’s suspension will remain in place pending the outcome of the investigation.

The 22-year-old is one of Nepal’s most high-profile cricketers.

Related Articles

CPL

September 8, 2022 09:23 AM

CPL

September 3, 2022 08:07 PM

CPL

September 1, 2022 09:05 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Entertainment

Brush1 to host Jamaica edition of Hot Ones Caribbean

World News

Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days

More From

Sport

See also

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b

Jamaica News

More police presence, cameras to address Olympic Gardens’ crime – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is assuring residents of Olympic Gardens that several strategies, including increased police presence and the installation of cameras, will be used to address gang

Entertainment

Google Doodle celebrates ‘Miss Lou’ on 103rd birthday

American multinational technology company Google is honouring the late Jamaican poet and activist Louise Bennett-Coverley, also known as Miss Lou, with a Doodle on her 103rd birthday, September 7

Jamaica News

6-year-old boy not seen since Sept 2; cops appeal for help to find him

A High Alert has been activated for six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, September 2.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols