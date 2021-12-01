Arsenal and Liverpool in mourning as Ray Kennedy dies aged 70 | Loop Jamaica

Arsenal and Liverpool great Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70.

Kennedy, whose death was announced on Tuesday, was a major figure in English football in the 1970s and 1980s as he won almost every trophy there was to win.

He played an integral role in the Gunners’ domestic double-winning 1971 side and scored 71 goals in 212 games before his 1974 move to Merseyside.

At Liverpool, he was transformed from a forward into a midfielder, winning five league titles and three European Cups during a seven-and-a-half-year stay at Anfield.

Though his arrival was overshadowed by the departure of the Reds’ greatest manager Bill Shankly, Kennedy managed 393 appearances for Liverpool and scored 72 times.

Later moves to Swansea City, Hartlepool and Cypriot outfit Pezoporikos followed for Kennedy, who also boasted 17 England caps and three international goals.

Health issues ultimately led to Kennedy being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the mid-1980s.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Liverpool said: “We are mourning legendary former player Ray Kennedy, who has passed away at the age of 70.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”

Arsenal said in a tribute: “For Arsenal fans fortunate enough to have witnessed Ray Kennedy in action, the image will remain of a teenage striking colossus, dominating opposition defences as his goals led the club to one of the game’s greatest achievements and something his name will always be associated with – the double.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ray’s family and friends.”

The Football Association issued its own salute to Kennedy via the England national team Twitter, saying: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Kennedy at the age of 70. Ray won 17 caps for the Three Lions between 1976 and 1980, scoring three times. All of our thoughts go out to his family, friends and former clubs.”