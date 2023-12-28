Arsenal beaten 2-0 by West Ham for 1st home loss in EPL this season Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Arsenal beaten 2-0 by West Ham for 1st home loss in EPL this season Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom

Venezuela hold military exercises as British warship heads to Guyana

11-year-old boy drowns in Rio Cobre

Arsenal beaten 2-0 by West Ham for 1st home loss in EPL this season

Police link ‘Clans’ gang to at least 800 murders

Tottenham outplayed in 4-2 loss at Brighton to damage top-four hopes

Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village

Uncle killed after intervening in nephew’s dispute with woman

Product manager pushes super apps to support financial inclusion

India crash to defeat inside 3 days of first test against South Africa

Friday Dec 29

18°C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

West Ham’s Tomas Soucek, right, gets the ball past Arsenal’s goalkeeper David Raya, second left, to score the opening goal during the English Premier League football match at Emirates stadium in London, England, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal lost at home for the first time since May as a 2-0 defeat to West Ham cost Mikel Arteta’s team the chance to return to the top of the English Premier League (EPL) on Thursday.

Goals by Tomas Soucek in the 13th minute and former Arsenal player Konstantinos Mavropanos in the 55th — combined with a stout defensive display — gave West Ham a surprising win at Emirates Stadium and continued a midseason blip by the Gunners.

That’s just one win in their last four league matches for Arsenal, which were in first place for Christmas and need to beat Fulham away on Sunday to be in that position heading into 2024. Arsenal are currently in second place and two points behind Liverpool, which doesn’t play again until New Year’s Day.

It could have been an even bigger win for West Ham but Said Benrahma had a penalty saved by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

There was some controversy over the first goal, with cameras not showing definitively if the ball was out of play when Jarrod Bowen turned it back into the area for Soucek to force home. Bowen’s leg blocked the best sight of whether any of the ball was in play and the referee stayed with the onfield decision of giving the goal.

A similar situation occurred with Arsenal at Newcastle, which scored the only goal of their game at St. James’ Park on Nov. 4 amid debate over whether the ball was in play as a cross came in for Anthony Gordon’s strike.

West Ham lost Lucas Paqueta to an apparent left hamstring injury just after the half-hour mark — the Brazilian had been a doubt at the start of the game — but losing one of their key players didn’t put the visitors out of their stride.

Bukayo Saka hit the post for Arsenal but the home side lacked its usual energy in attack and conceded again when James Ward-Prowse’s corner was flicked home off the underside of the crossbar by Mavropanos, whose celebration was muted because of his previous links to Arsenal.

Arsenal last lost at home in mid-May to Brighton, a defeat that virtually ensured the title last season would be heading to Manchester City and not the Gunners.

West Ham jumped to sixth place, above Manchester United.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

December 28, 2023 10:17 PM

Sport

December 28, 2023 01:33 AM

Sport

December 26, 2023 06:15 PM

Recent Articles

World News

Deadly argument over Christmas gifts as US teen kills older sister

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Missing teen back home

Jamaica News

Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom

More From

Our Endz

See also

Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village

The Unicomer Group, through its Courts brand, recently retrofitted cottages at the SOS Children’s Village with brand-new appliances valued at over $600,000 for the festive season.
After a plea from

Jamaica News

Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom

The police have confirmed that another man has been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder conspiracy that claimed the lives of the 10-month-old daughter of the Member of Parliament

Jamaica News

Woman dies, daughter injured in St Ann crash

A woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Moneague, St Ann, on Tuesday night. 
Her daughter is also nursing injuries as a result of the crash.
The decea

Business

Sagicor stands firm on iCreate receivership

Sagicor Investments has clarified its recent decision to appoint a receiver and manager for the distressed digital agency, emphasising that the primary objective is to ensure the full repayment of the

Our Endz

KFC, OPM, Food for the Poor treat over 1,000 youth for Christmas

In the spirit of generosity and community outreach, Quick Service Restaurant leader Restaurants of Jamaica (KFC) has extended its commitment to the season of giving by contributing 1,200 meals to bene

Jamaica News

Owner of bike spots man on ‘stolen’ vehicle; suspect arrested

A young man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after the owner of a motorcycle spotted him driving his bike, which the owner had securely parked in a plaza.
The accused, Chevan Walt

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols