Arsenal draw 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven in Champions League Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Arsenal draw 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven in Champions League Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

$7m bail for cabbie on 5 counts of causing death by dangerous driving

Arsenal draw 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven in Champions League

CIBC FirstCaribbean named Bank of Year

Alleged gun traffickers remanded re Petrojam carpark seizure

Phil Simmons appointed Karachi Kings head coach

Reggae Boyz captain Andre Blake to host goalkeeping clinic

Two killed in St James crash involving truck and car

Nine months more in prison for Tamarind Farm escapee

Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge doping ban

Antiguan soca artiste Ricardo Drue has died

Tuesday Dec 12

24°C
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

PSV’s Yorbe Vertessen scores against Arsenal during a Champions League, Group B football match between at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Post).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored his first Champions League goal as Arsenal drew 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Nketiah put Arsenal ahead in the 42nd minute at Philips Stadion, but Yorbe Vertessen levelled the game five minutes after the break.

Both teams had already confirmed their places in the knockout stage of the tournament ahead of their final game in Group B, with Arsenal guaranteed the top spot.

As a result, Mikel Arteta fielded a much-changed team by naming key players Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka on the substitutes’ bench.

But Arsenal still went ahead through Nketiah shortly before halftime.

Vertessen had already hit the post for PSV and Mohamed Elneny also struck the woodwork for the visitors by the time the deadlock was broken. Nketiah fired a low shot that went in off the inside of the post.

Vertessen had another effort early in the second half and leveled with a curling shot to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal narrowly avoided defeat when PSV’s Ismael Saibari hit the post again for the Dutch team later in the match.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

December 9, 2023 08:06 PM

Sport

November 9, 2023 12:42 AM

Sport

November 8, 2023 03:01 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

$7m bail for cabbie on 5 counts of causing death by dangerous driving

Sport

Arsenal draw 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven in Champions League

Business

CIBC FirstCaribbean named Bank of Year

More From

Entertainment

See also

Jamaica featured in new animated film ‘Migration’

PM Holness says the country is on everyone’s agenda this winter season

Sport

Lyles, Kipyegon among 6 stars announced as World Athletes of the Year

Noah Lyles of the USA and Faith Kipyegon of Kenya were named men’s and women’s World Athletes of the Year, respectively, on the track by World Athletics on Monday in a ceremony held in Monaco.
Lyle

Jamaica News

Schoolboy shot dead while sheltering from rain at bar

… schoolmates receive grief counselling

Jamaica News

Probe on to determine if mason who died from 5th floor fall was pushed

The Trelawny police have commenced a probe into the death of a construction worker who fell from a fifth floor of a hotel under construction site in the parish on Saturday.
The deceased has been id

Caribbean News

Antiguan soca artiste Ricardo Drue has died

The regional music fraternity has been thrust into mourning with news of the passing of Antiguan Ricardo Drue.
Loop News understands he was rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in Antigua a

Jamaica News

Local hairdresser failed to declare $3m in luggage on arrival at NMIA

A Jamaican hairdresser is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court after several charges were laid against her in relation to the seizure over $3 million at the Norman Manley Internati

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols