Arsenal move to the top of EPL after 1-0 win against Brentford Loop Jamaica

Local News
4 hrs ago

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, centre, scores during the English Premier League football match against Brentford at the Gtech Community stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz’s 89th-minute goal fired Arsenal to the top of the Premier League on Saturday after a 1-0 win at Brentford.

Mikel Arteta’s team looked set to miss out on the opportunity to move into first place after Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1 earlier in the day.

But Havertz came up with a decisive header to score his first goal from open play for Arsenal since joining from Chelsea in the offseason. The Germany international’s only other goal came from the penalty spot against Bournemouth in September.

His strike at Gtech Community Stadium was crucial as Arsenal moved a point ahead of defending champion City.

Meeting Bukayo Saka’s cross at the far post, Havertz headed between the legs of Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Arsenal’s players were celebrating earlier when Leandro Trossard thought he had opened the scoring, but the goal was ruled offside after a VAR review.

