Arsenal’s Omari Hutchinson named in Jamaica squad for first time | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica coach Paul Hall has called up uncapped Arsenal midfielder Omari Hutchinson for the first time on Tuesday for the international friendly against Catalonia in Spain on May 25.

There are three other first-time call-ups in the squad. They are goalkeeper Corey Addai of Esbjerg fB, Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United, and Huddersfield Town winger Rolando Aarons.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) had indicated earlier that the international friendly against Catalonia “will offer opportunities to look at new players, mainly from Europe. These new players, depending on the assessment of the technical staff, could play a role, in short, medium, or long term plans and meets the objective of incorporating new players in our roster as early as possible in a new four-year cycle.”

The full squad is as follows: Corey Addai (Esbjerg fB), Dillon Barnes (Queens Park Rangers), Kaheem Parris (FC Koper), Ajeanie Talbot (Harbour View FC), Jordan Cousins (Wigan Athletic), Blair Turgott (BK Hacken) Oquassa Chong (Esbjerg fB), Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal), Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City), Tarick Ximines (Mount Pleasant), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Ramone Howell (Waterhouse FC), Junior Flemmings (Toulouse), Tyreek Magee (Eupen), Neco Brett (New Mexico United), Kenroy Campbell (Cavalier SC), Ricardo Thomas (Waterhouse FC), Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield Town), Kameron Lacey (UNC), Jamoi Topey (Mount Pleasant).