Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Newsmaker… Week: Mixed reactions to ‘massive’ salary hike for judges

Two market vendors killed hours apart in Highgate and Linstead

Jaydon Hibbert breaks world U20 triple jump record with 17.87m

Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

James Robertson talks investments and opportunities for St Thomas

Suspected Islamic extremists kill 33 in Burkina Faso

He likes to be under the sea: Man sets record for living underwater

Two arrested for recent double murder in Hopewell, Hanover

5 steps to go through before being in a serious relationship

Three bodies found in St James

Sunday May 14

29?C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan, covered by his teammates, celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League football match against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are almost over after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta’s once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium.

The loss means Manchester City, which beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday.

City have 85 points — four more than Arsenal — and also have a game in hand.

Arsenal only have two more games to play this season and the most points they can get is 87.

City need only one more victory from the final three games to retain their title, but won’t even need that if Arsenal lose against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arteta admitted pre-match it was a must-win for his team and defeat came after a promising first half.

Enciso’s 51st-minute header was followed by late efforts from Undav and Estupinan.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s win keeps alive their slim hopes of a top-four finish after moving up to sixth with games in hand on Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

Arsenal had chances to take the lead in the first half and Leandro Trossard saw an effort clip the crossbar.

It only took six minutes of the second half for Brighton to go in front through Enciso’s header.

The game was effectively over when Undav struck in the 86th, lobbing a shot over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi sprinted down the touchline to celebrate and was at it again deep into stoppage-time when Estupinan fired home on the rebound after Ramsdale spilled Undav’s effort.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

May 13, 2023 04:08 PM

Sport

April 27, 2023 04:08 AM

Sport

April 22, 2023 12:03 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Newsmaker… Week: Mixed reactions to ‘massive’ salary hike for judges

Jamaica News

Two market vendors killed hours apart in Highgate and Linstead

Sport

Jaydon Hibbert breaks world U20 triple jump record with 17.87m

See also

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson obliterates field to win 200m in Nairobi

Sha’Carri Richardson produced a spectacular show in the women’s 200m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, leading her compatriots in a US top three with a meeting record run of 22.0

Sport

Wayne Pinnock retains SEC long jump title with personal best 8.37m

Jamaican Wayne Pinnock, a junior from Arkansas, achieved a personal best of 8.37m to successfully retain his South East Conference (SEC) Championship title in the long jump at Louisiana State Universi

Sport

Jaydon Hibbert breaks world U20 triple jump record with 17.87m

Jamaican triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert of Arkansas produced one of the standout performances at the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge, which concluded on Saturday.

Hibbert’s outdoor se

Jamaica News

Three bodies found in St James

Parish’s murder tally this week already included multiple double killings

Jamaica News

Passer-by pretends to be relative, then robs crash victim of valuables

The St Mary police have been left in shock and disbelief after a man who pretended to be the relative of a crash victim, stole his valuables, including a cell phone, which he used to call relatives of

Sport

LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six months and a day after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-10 to start the regular season, they emphatically eliminated the defending NBA champions to reach the Western Conference

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols