Artsy in the ‘Sky’ at PSOJ mingle | Loop Jamaica

The Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) often capitalizes on opportunities to network.

And since the pandemic put a damper on the spontaneity of hosting these mixers, news that the temporary ban on events and gatherings lit a spark for the marketing team.

They dispatched invites for an ‘artsy mingle’-dubbed shindig at the Sky Gallery in Kingston recently, and it was like no time lost.

‘Twas the second corporate mingle since the ban lifted, with a focus on Jamaican artists and their works.

For some, it was an introduction, and for others, it was a rekindling with familiar artists.

But, the mingle also allowed members within the member companies, associations and individuals, to network, exchange ideas and enjoy the rich local work of the Jamaican artists.

There was no mistaking the purpose of the event, as soon as guests arrived, they were met by art from over x local artists.

From the acclaimed watercolour artist Patrick Waldemar to the up-and-comers like Richard Nattoo.

There were works by Tiana Anglin, Tara Brown, Romaine McNeil, photographs by Donnette Zacca, Kevin Ho, and more.

The PSOJ Artsy Mingle was sponsored by CPJ Limited, JMMB and PBS Technologies.

Thursday evening at the Sky Gallery for art? Don’t mind if we do. With Seagram’s Hard Seltzer in hand, Loop Lifestyle goes in!