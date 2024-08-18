As electricity woes persist in St Bess, mayor asks for more patience

With residents of St Elizabeth growing increasingly frustrated with the wide-scale lack of electricity six weeks after Hurricane Beryl battered the parish, Black River Mayor Richard Solomon is urging the citizens to remain patient.

Solomon assured them that Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is working to restore their power supplies.

“So, I say to the citizens of St Elizabeth, that while we continue to push and make representation on your behalf, the work continues, and I ask and crave for your patience,” said the mayor in his appeal during a JPS press conference at Bethlehem Moravian College in the parish on Thursday.

In recent weeks, scores of residents across St Elizabeth mounted roadblocks demanding for power to be restored to their respective communities.

The light and power company has given August 31 as the new timeline for full restoration of electricity in the parish.

While many communities are back on the electrical grid in the parish, approximately 10,000 customers are still without power, resulting in those residents being increasingly miserable about the situation.

Solomon, who is also the Chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation (SEMC), expressed confidence in the commitment of JPS to restoring electricity within the new timeline, citing a recent meeting with the company’s President and CEO, Hugh Grant.

“Coming out of that meeting, I can safely say I am feeling more confident in the sort of commitment that we would have been given.

“Some commitments were made, and they were honoured, and we are still looking forward to a continued partnership as we try to get our library system back up,” Solomon stated.

While electricity restoration is a top priority, the mayor acknowledged that it only addresses part of the challenges that are being faced by residents in the parish.

“Economic lives would have been affected, so we understand the concerns.

“We know the heat and the mosquitoes are on us. So, citizens, we continue to appeal on your behalf while we partner with JPS,” said Solomon.

At the same press conference, JPS pledged $50 million in electricity bill support to the 10,000 customers who are still without power since the passage of Beryl in the parish.

One of the power company’s harshest critics since Beryl, Energy Minister Daryl Vaz, has welcomed the incentive from the company.